Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.