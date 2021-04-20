Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

