Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.