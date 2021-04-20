Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.10.

ORGO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -349.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,577,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,611,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

