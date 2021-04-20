Truist Securiti Weighs in on ArcBest Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Shares of ARCB opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

