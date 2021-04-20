ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NDRA opened at $2.29 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

