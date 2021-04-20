JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

BT Group stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

