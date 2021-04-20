Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of HES stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

