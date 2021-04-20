National Bank Financial Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.50.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.60 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.95.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

