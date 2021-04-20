ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $310.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. ASM International has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

