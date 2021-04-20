Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$77.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KL. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at C$47.33 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.