ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 23.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.96.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

