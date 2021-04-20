MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

