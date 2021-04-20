AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AXIS Capital traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 5964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

