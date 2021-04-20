Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.13. 57,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,934,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Specifically, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

