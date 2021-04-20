Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Universal Entertainment stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.