Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Universal Entertainment stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40.
About Universal Entertainment
