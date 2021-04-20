Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$211.00 to C$215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$196.25 and last traded at C$195.85, with a volume of 22385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$194.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.63.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.17.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

