Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Declines By 22.5%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.