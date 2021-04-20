Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Watsco traded as high as $286.52 and last traded at $283.69, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.68.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Watsco alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.