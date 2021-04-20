The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $45.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.75 million to $46.50 million. The Marcus posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $453.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.13 million to $467.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

