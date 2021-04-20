TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $81.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

