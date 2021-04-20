Critical Comparison: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $43.56 billion 2.74 $6.76 billion $8.20 18.11 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 8.84% 21.31% 2.44% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Express and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 10 10 0 2.36 Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50

American Express presently has a consensus target price of $121.60, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats Lufax on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

