Financial Comparison: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) vs. Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.80%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,506.70 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 27.92 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -29.89

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2- and brachyury-expressing cancers; and MVA-BN WEV that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating Equine encephalitis.It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.