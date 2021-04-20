ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 20th (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CTACU opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35.

