Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SCAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

