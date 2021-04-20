Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.49.

Shares of ROGFF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

