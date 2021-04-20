Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

YTEN stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

