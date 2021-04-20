Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $29.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.11 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

