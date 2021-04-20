Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Cut by Analyst

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

MTEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $464.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

