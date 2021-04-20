DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SSD opened at $107.27 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

