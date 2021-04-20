Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

VRTX opened at $219.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

