goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.50.

TSE GSY opened at C$147.83 on Monday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

