Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of R opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

