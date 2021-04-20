Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Tony Griffin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).
Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,870 ($50.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,469.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,469.56. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,853.46 ($63.41). The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
