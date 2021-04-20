EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Jonathan Swinney Sells 130,635 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £278.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

