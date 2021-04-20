Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140.22 ($183.20).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court acquired 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, for a total transaction of £161.84 ($211.44).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($30.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.38. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,172.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

