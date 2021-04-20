FansTime (FTI) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $935,616.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

