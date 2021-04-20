$7.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $7.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 44,548,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,363,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.