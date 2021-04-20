Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $160,260.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $341.18 or 0.00616371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $160,260.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,146 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

