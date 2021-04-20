Revain One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.41 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.41 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

