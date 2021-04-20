Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.93 Million

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $187.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.79 million and the highest is $199.42 million. Copa reported sales of $595.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

CPA traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 292,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Copa has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.