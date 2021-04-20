Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.27 billion. Target reported sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.48 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

TGT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $208.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

