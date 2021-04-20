Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading 38.3% Higher

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) traded up 38.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.47. 15,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

