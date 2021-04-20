Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

