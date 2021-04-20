Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Meiji alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.