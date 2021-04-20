Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

