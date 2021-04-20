Brokerages Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $322.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.24 million. VeriSign reported sales of $312.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $6,990,523. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.26. 393,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,619. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.25.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

