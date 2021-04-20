Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. 87,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

