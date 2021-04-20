STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 26,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$86.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

