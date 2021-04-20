Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) shares were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENRFF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

